Country singer, Blake Shelton and singer Gwen Stefani are all set to tie the knot soon. During their October 2020 trip to Oklahoma, Shelton proposed to Gwen after five years of dating. But now, we got to know that Blake has set a particular goal he wants to complete before he walks down the aisle.

Advertisement

The ‘God’s Country’ singer wants to lose close to 10 pounds in order to look dashing on his wedding.

Advertisement

As reported by Fox News, while in conversation with Luke Bryan on the Apple Music Country show Party Barn Radio, Blake Shelton revealed that he’s planning to lose some weight before the big day. The country singer said, “I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it. So, 10. It’s out there now, I can’t let people down,”

Blake Shelton jokingly added, “I’ve readjusted all the mirrors in the house, so they look like when you’re taking a selfie from up above because I can’t even stand to look at myself in the mirror. So, I’ve rearranged them where they’re kind of angled down, looking down on me, so I’m looking up and it’s not so bad.”

In September, Shelton poked fun about the weight he gained during the lockdown on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He revealed that he had gained more than 100 pounds. Blake said, “I actually really liked it. I would have really liked it better had I not gained 117 pounds during quarantine. I thought it made me look younger, but I was still just as fat. Now I’m actually trying to lose weight.”

Talking about their previous relationships, Blake Shelton has been divorced twice. He was married to singer Miranda Lambert and school teacher Kaynette Williams. Gwen Stefani divorced husband, Gavin Rossdale after 14 years of marriage in 2016.

Gwen and Blake can now take their vows as her marriage annulment with Rossdale has been finally accepted by the Catholic Church. A source told US Weekly, “[She] was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal. She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but it’s official. It was a huge relief for [her] because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church.”

We are now waiting for Blake Shelton to shed that unwanted weight and walk down the aisle with Gwen Stefani.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Claps Back At Troll Claiming She Has Undergone Botox: “I’ve Never Done Any Surgery”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube