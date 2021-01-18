Jennifer Lopez pretty much looks the same even at the age of 51. Her beauty is flawless, and it often makes everyone wonder, what makes her look exactly the same as she did 20 years ago?

Advertisement

Many of you must be feeling that it must be either Botox, Other fillers or cosmetic surgeries. But let us tell you that JLo is all real. Yes! You heard it right.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez says she’s all real. On Friday, Jan. 15, the singer responded to a fan who commented on one of her Instagram selfie videos promoting her JLo Beauty line. The person told her she “definitely” has Botox.

“LOL that’s just my face!!!” Jennifer Lopez wrote. “For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any other injectables or surgery!! Just sayin’.”

She added, “Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others…don’t spend your time trying to bring others down…that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!!”

Last December, Jennifer Lopez recalled a time when she was in her early 20s and a man she was dating encouraged her to get Botox while they were at a doctor’s appointment. However, she said she refused.

“I haven’t ever had Botox to this day,” the star told Elle magazine. “And [the doctor] said, ‘Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.’ I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, ‘I’m going to pass.’ I didn’t like needles anyway, but the boyfriends like, ‘Yeah, you should start it. I do that.’ I was like, no, thank you.”

Jennifer Lopez added, “I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today.”

Well, we absolutely love the way JLo looks right now, and we are in complete awe. What about you?

Must Read: Armie Hammer Finds Support In Bella Thorne: “No Way He’s A Fr**king Cannibal”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube