Amber Heard was missed by almost every fashionista out there in the past couple of years. The actress went on a hiatus after the verdict of her defamation case against Johnny Depp came, and well, her comeback was long overdue. Now that she’s back, her fans are expecting the starlet to serve some bold and hot looks like she always does. In case her break from social media has faded your memory, then leave it to us to refresh it.

The actress once donned a s*xy blue bodysuit that complimented her eyes beautifully. She looked like a sultry retro kween and to know more about it, scroll on as we decode her look.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Pinterest page shared the image of Amber Heard looking like an absolute diva. For the photoshoot by John Russo, she donned a blue bodysuit with ruffle detailing. The entire silhouette complimented the actress’s hourglass figure perfectly and accentuated her curves. The bodice had too much going on but still did not look extra from any aspect. The off-shoulder plunging neckline flaunted the diva’s b**bs and cl*avage and added to the oomph factor.

The bre*sts had ruffle detailing, which extended all the way to the bottom. To add some personality and structure to the monotonous attire, Amber Heard added a studded black and golden belt at the waist. The bottom, too, had ruffles at the hem that added some fun element to the costume.

Take A Look:

The Aquaman actress made a wise decision to pair the attire with a s*xy retro makeup look to make the ensemble chic and classy. She flaunted her golden blond hair and gave it Hollywood waves while donning red lips and nude eyes. As always, she focussed on chiseled cheekbones and contoured them sharply. She wore a dainty bracelet that gave her an overall delicate appeal.

Well, Amber Heard did remind us of Marilyn Monroe, and we’re impressed.

For more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pregnant Rihanna Serves Major Thirst Trap In A Tiny Thong & Bikini Flaunting Her Busty Assets & Baby Bump, The Queen’s Attitude Is Enough To Make Us Go ‘Oh Mama’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News