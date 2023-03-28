Music concerts are not all about the performance or the songs; it’s also about the singer’s whole look. Every Hollywood singer tries to put their best fashion foot forward when they take up concert tours. And when it comes to fashionable looks and talent, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez – these two names always come to our mind. So, today, we brought you a fashion face-off where both of them will be seen wearing bodysuits. Now, vote below for who looked better!

JLo is known for ruling the stage, looking all glam and s*xy in skin-revealing outfits, whereas Tay has shown us how to look gorgeous in modest but also sultry outfits. And this face-off might be one of the best ones till date! Keep scrolling to read more, and also let us know your thoughts about it!

Jennifer Lopez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jenniferlopezbarbie)

In the 2018 VMAs, Jennifer Lopez had broken the internet with her shimmery golden look. She had worn a bodysuit with the deepest plunging neckline flaunting her busty assets through it. The outfit also featured suspensions. She had even flashed her b**ty and curvaceous figure in the bodysuit. JLo paired it with rhinestone detailing stockings. She had completed the look with bold smokey eyes and nude lip shade. Keeping her straight hair open, she dazzled like a queen.

Taylor Swift

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace)

Taylor Swift is currently on her Eras Tour, where she is compiling all of her best looks possible. Recently, she donned a Versace bodysuit with rhinestone detailing, serving major mermaid vibes with the blue, pink and silver colour combo. She paired the look with shimmery silver long boots and completed the look with glam makeup, including winged liner, mascara, blushed cheeks and her patent bold red lips. She kept her hair open and let it flow over her shoulder. Tay flaunted her cleav*ge through the bodysuit looking all sultry as ever!

To be honest, my vote goes to Taylor Swift. Whom would you vote for – Taylor or Jennifer Lopez? Let us know why you vote for that person in the comments.

