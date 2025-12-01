Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised fans with her wedding pictures this morning. The actress tied the knot with The Family Man creator Raj Nidimoru at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Congratulations have been pouring in ever since the actress shared pictures of the intimate wedding ceremony. Their union makes them a power couple with a combined net worth of close to 200 crore!

Who Is Raj Nidimoru?

Raj Nidimoru is an Indian writer, director, and producer who collectively works with Krishna Dasarakothapalli, and their work is credited as Raj & DK. The duo made their debut with Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s 99. Their web series The Family Man is making all the right noises with its third season.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth 2025

In 2025, Samantha Ruth Prabhu owns a net worth of almost 110 crore. The actress was last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny, which was also directed by Raj & DK. Samantha was also part of Raj’s web series, The Family Man season 2. Samantha owns 29% higher assets than Raj Nidimoru’s total net worth!

Raj Nidimoru Net Worth 2025

Raj Nidimoru owns a net worth of almost 85 crore as per reports. The writer, director, and producer is currently being hailed for the new season of The Family Man. Combined with Samantha’s worth, the couple now owns combined assets of almost 195 crore, out of which Oo Antava Mawa star owns 56% of the total assets!

Do You Know Raj Nidimoru Co-Produced Stree?

You will be surprised to know that Raj & DK are the anchors behind some of the most successful projects in Bollywood. Raj Nidimoru also co-produced Stree, the first film of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, before the film went ahead and turned into a franchise. In fact, a lot of elements from Stree belonged to Raj’s school!

Samantha and Raj tied the knot at a Yoga Center in Coimbatore with almost 30 guests in attendance, as per reports. Wishing them a happy married life ahead, and hope they keep growing on Moneymeter!

