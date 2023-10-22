Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also a fashionista par excellence who makes every head turn whenever she decides to step out. Recently, the actress was spotted in New York City where she made onlookers go gaga over her stunning fall look. Scroll ahead for all the deets on her fit.

PeeCee and her husband Nick Jonas are the epitome of couple goals. The ‘Love Again’ actress has been to many of her husband’s concerts, stealing the limelight from The Jonas Brothers. During the recent Jo Bros’ concert, Priyanka turned up, looking like a bombshell beauty in a pink ruched bodycon mini dress, making us wonder how she maintains that hot body while juggling a busy schedule. Now, her latest dress sees her channeling a s*xy heiress, ready to let her inner boss babe shine.

It’s finally that time of the year. Trench coats are out and leather ensembles are on. Priyanka, too, was quick to make a shift from a mini dress to a full-fledged fall outfit, which had many eyes on her.

Priyanka Chopra was out and about in NYC, bringing the s*xy back in a deep red leather wrap dress, which hugged her figure perfectly. The stunning ensemble also featured a collar and buttoned neckline, going down all the way to the waist of her skirt. The hemline mid-split in her skirt let a peek into her toned legs. By now, we are sure jewel tones are simply her thing as she is always seen rocking the color code like a pro.

Priyanka further teamed the outfit with a long black trench coat which she let hang over her shoulders. Mimi elevated her look with black sunglasses and left her long coffee-colored tresses down in waves. She ditched heavy accessorizing and opted for small gold hoops, carrying a black leather pouch for the go. Her Valentino Rockstud pumps were just cherry on the top.

Check out her look below:

Later in the evening, Pri changed into a cool denim on-denim attire and a white T-shirt, adding a camel jacket atop it. The ‘Citadel’ actor had on the sunglasses and added a pale blue baseball cap, replacing her pumps with comfy sports shoes. She was also seen carrying a brown leather essential bag. Take a look below:

CANDIDS || 20.10.2023 Priyanka Chopra is seen in New York City!! @priyankachopra 7 HQshttps://t.co/T0sH8Yk0U3 pic.twitter.com/Bwzz7dPsms — Priyanka Chopra Malaysia 🇲🇾 (@Priyanka0nline) October 21, 2023

Just a few days ago, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen making a statement in a shimmery green co-ord set looking like a firecracker that she is. It’s definitely raining looks for PeeCee and her fans cannot help but be on cloud nine to see her slay!

