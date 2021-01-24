Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi is quite the French diva in her latest post on social media.

In a picture she posted on Instagram, Nora poses in a velvet black dress with a thigh high slit, next to luxury car.

Nora Fatehi wrote the caption in French: “Les rageux nous pistent… Longue est la liste.”

Check out the post shared by Nora Fatehi below:

Coming up for Nora is the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Nora also recently featured in the music video, “Naach meri rani”, sung by pop sensation Guru Randhawa

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi last month completed 20 million followers on Instagram. The actress celebrated the occasion by riding a camel. She shared a glimpse of the same on her social media handle.

“Celebration continues. I rode a camel for the first time! It was so fun. I wouldn’t do it without you guys. I am so lucky to have you guys. Twenty million and counting. And it’s crazy and it’s just the beginning. We have so much to do and I wouldn’t able to do without you guys. I love you so much,” she captioned the post.

