Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is not only famous for bagging the trophy of Kangana Ranaut hosted show Lock Upp season 1 but before this, his controversy and arrest have left him trending for weeks and weeks on the internet.

Well, Munawar has amassed a massive fan following since his stint in Lock Upp. The winner of the show is now busy working on his shows around India. However, his past controversies are still haunting him and are a huge hurdle in his recent shows. However, today let’s focus more on the positive aspect, thus let’s talk about his amazing net worth.

Discussing Munawar Faruqui’s net worth, as per reports by Celebwale.com, the total NW of the stand-up comedian is around Rs 2 crore. The controversial figure’s main source of income comes from the stand-up comedy show he performs across the country. As per reports Faruqui charges around 1.5 Lakh to 2.5 Lakh rupees per standup show.

Not just this, it was recently reported that, for his recent show in Hyderabad that was making headlines for another controversy, Munawar Faruqui is now charging a whopping amount of 3-4 lakhs per stand-up comedy show since his popularity grew. Apart from this with his recent stint in Lock Upp season 1, Munawar used to bag 3.5 lakh per week for it and once he won the show he straight up took 20 Lakh home. The earnings do not stop here yet, with his social media Munawar earns more than one can imagine.

Coming to his automobile collection, as per newsfrom360.in, Munawar owns a KTM RC200 which costs around 2.08 lakh, and a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz which costs around 8.86 lakh. It’s said that he also drives a Toyota Fortuner which costs a bomb. Not just this In may the stand-up comedian showed up to dongri in his new shiny BMW.

Phew! That’s too much money for a day, we must say.

What are your thoughts on Munawar Faruqui’s net worth? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

