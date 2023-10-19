Kendall Jenner is one of the biggest names in the modeling world who often is in the news owing to her fashion choices, professional outings, and well-known family. The star – who rose to fame thanks to the family’s reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is today a fashionista who makes heads turn and jaw drop (we aren’t exaggerating) whenever she walks the red carpet, does a new photoshoot or dress up for a party she had to attend in the city.

With just ten days left to prepare a Halloween costume, I decided to go through some of Kendall’s old looks and see if I could find some outfit inspiration. And lo and behold, I did. I came across a look of the supermodel in a pink ensemble that screams s*xy Barbie and is sure to make you the focus of the party. Scroll below to check it out and know how you can ace it.

A Kendall Jenner fan page – hawtkendall, shared a collage of the KUWTK star’s 2018 Halloween look. The simple but extremely hot look saw the 818 Tequila owner dressed like a fembot (female robot). The model attended the 2018 Casamigos Halloween party in Las Vegas dressed in a pink Diana babydoll ensemble with fluffy details on the hem and over the bust.

Kendall Jenner paired the s*xy, sheer, and loose-fitting negligee – that also showed off her lace pink panties, with a voluminous blonde wig, pink satin gloves, pink fluffy transparent slip-on heels, and a fluffy hair accessory in the same shade. She also carried a wand bag (look closely at the picture; you will see the tiny bag) and used pink gloss as her makeup. While she may look like a fembot from an Austin Powers movie, Ken(dall)’s look also screams s*xy Barbie and is apt for this year’s Halloween parties as many ‘Kens’ will be around.

Given the success of the Margot Robbie starrer, we bet many ladies will be arriving at parties in different versions of this Mattel doll. You, too, can turn into a sensual interpretation of the doll by wearing a similar (if you want not so sheer) pink babydoll – opt for stocking underneath it if you aren’t confident to show too much skin and accessorize it with fun and fluffy accessories. If you want to skip the heels, opt for fluffy bathroom slippers and still be the star of the show. This look is sure to get not only the Kens looking at you but every Dracula, mummy, daddy, sportsperson, and celebrity crazy for you.

Check out her full look here:

Did you see @KendallJenner looking stunning in our Diana babydoll for Halloween on the weekend? https://t.co/Slk7bKsdi7 pic.twitter.com/EW4ZmH4AHd — Gilda & Pearl (@GildaPearl) October 30, 2018

Are you planning on tuning into a s*xy Barbie like Kendall Jenner this Halloween?

