Now that the Sex Education series terminated, somewhere it felt it was the right thing to do, and somewhere I was massively hoping for Otis and Maeve (played by Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey) to be the ‘endgame,’ but I guess relationships don’t work like that. While we are still getting over the ending of the show, do you know how much Emma, who played one of the leads of the series, earned per episode?

Not only that, Emma recently featured in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, along with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and others, and played a pivotal role as another ‘Barbie.’ With each project, the actress reaches heights of success, earning more moolah. Do you know what her net worth is? Read further to get to the scoop!

Before we dive into her bank balance, let’s talk about the actress who also featured in Emily, apart from the other two projects. The British-French actress Emma Mackey is slowly carving her way into the industry and even earned a British Academy Television Award nomination for her breakthrough performance in Sex Education.

Emma Mackey’s Net Worth:

Emma is quite a talented actress who often gets mistaken as Margot Robbie’s look-a-like. Apparently, as per Pop Buzz, Mackey has an estimated net worth of $150,000.

Emma Mackey’s Salary for Sex Education

Even though there hasn’t been any information about Sex Education season four’s salary estimation, as per reports, it has been suggested that the cast of the Netflix series, along with Emma Mackey, earned $30,000 per episode.

Emma Mackey’s remuneration for Barbie

With a budget of $140 million, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie gave huge paychecks to the cast members. And from earning $30K per episode, Emma jumped to a straight $300,000 as her salary for Barbie, according to Showbizgalore.

While we wait for the reports about the Sex Education season 4 cast salary, it can be assumed that Emma Mackey’s worth has definitely risen after her Greta Gerwig film.

