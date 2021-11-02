We know you’ve been really busy with Diwali preparations and you still haven’t figured out your outfit yet. But that’s okay, we are all sailing in the same boat and hence we have got some amazing fashion inspiration for this festive season. From Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan to Disha Parmar, let’s take a look at their festive wardrobe this year to take some styling tips from these beauties.

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in our country, so along with our houses, the host should also make heads turn with her entry, right?

From Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan to Disha Parmar, let’s take a look at the festive wardrobe of these beauties that you can draw fashion inspiration from this Diwali.

Erica Fernandes

If you’re the host this Diwali and looking for something chic yet ethnic, Erica Fernandes’ pastel blue saree would fit the bill perfectly for you. The sequined-floral floral embroidery on the saree and blouse looked simple yet intricate and her minimalistic jewellery just added more glam to the entire outfit.

Just wear some gajra in a sleek bun with this saree and do it with winged eyes and nude glossy lips and you’re all set to look like a patakha this festive season.

Nia Sharma

If you like going a little OTT with your fashion choice, Nia Sharma’s Fuschia pink lehenga with baby pink combination would be perfect for you this Diwali. If you want to look straight out of a fairytale making a splendid entry with your better half, go for Nia’s pink ensemble.

The lehenga had a matching embroidered bralette and she donned pink smokey eyes and nude lips along with it. The beauty kept her tresses open with a dramatic wavy look.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande’s beautiful red coloured saree has our heart. I’ll be a little biased towards her outfit as I love red but this truly will make you stand out of the crowd.

The beauty paired the saree with a heavy embroidered matching strappy blouse and accessorised the look with a pearl necklace and earrings. Ankita opted for smokey eyes and pink glossy lips to go with her outfit. So, if it’s your first Diwali with your better half, go for this extraordinary saree without any second thoughts!

Hina Khan

Hina Khan in Manish Malhotra’s sequined saree is like a dream come true. The saree had a lot of bling work and was all shimmery, so if you’re looking for something glittery and extravagant, this would fit the bill perfectly for you.

The saree came with a matching cut-sleeved blouse and gota patti on the borders of the same. Hina accessorised the look with a choker, metallic eyes and glossy lips. The beauty kept her tresses open with middle parting soft waves.

Disha Parmar

Simple yet eye-catching? Disha Parmar’s bright yellow saree with a multi-coloured printed blouse is very eye-pleasing. If you’re looking for something subtle yet fashionable, might as well pick something like this.

You can accessorise it with literally anything with winged eyes and bright lips. And TADA!

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi wore a pretty red saree with a matching blouse and stole the show with her radiant smile. The saree was simple yet charming. She accessorised her look with bangles and statement earrings and you can do the same with smokey eyes and subtle nude lips.

Tell us your favourite Diwali fashion inspiration from the above-mentioned list in the comments below.

