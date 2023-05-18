Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has kept us glued to her wonderful fashion diaries at the Cannes Film Festival. From acing her fashion game in a stunning white couture gown by Fovari to nailing Saiid Kobeisy look, there’s so much to see from her jaw-dropping stylebook.

While Manushi’s head-turning look has been the talk of the town since the start of the prestigious event, the gorgeous actress recently grabbed eyeballs in an ultra-glamorous black gown at the minister’s dinner party last night that she wore with sheer elegance.

Following in the trajectory set by Bollywood’s megawatt stars and her Miss World sisters, Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, Manushi Chhillar looked like a black swan sporting a classic black gown by Saiid Kobeisy.

Showcasing an off-shoulder detailing, Manushi Chhillar wore the gorgeous jewellery by Obari and she accentuated her looks with impressive styling by Sheefa Gilani.

Manushi, who recently celebrated her 26th birthday, took pride in seeing several Bollywood actors seizing up the Cannes film festivals space.

On the work front, Manushi Chhillar will next be seen in ‘Tehran’ alongside John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej.

