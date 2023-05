Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has graced the red carpets of the Cannes Film Festival looking like a white Cinderella and we can not get over how gorgeous India’s beauty queen looks!

Following in the trajectory set by Bollywood’s megawatt stars and her Miss World sisters, Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, Manushi Chhillar looked like a vision in white wearing an environmentally conscious couture by Fovari.

The much-anticipated wait to see Manushi Chhillar walk on the illustrious red carpet of Cannes is over and the sophistication that she is serving is worth every minute we spent waiting for it. Beautifully laced in savoir and white finesse, actor Manushi Chhillar decorated the evening of the Cannes Film Festival with her elegance painted in neon shoes. Most importantly you can not miss out on the detailing of her neckpiece.

Manushi Chhillar, who recently celebrated her 26th birthday, took pride in seeing several Bollywood actors seizing up the Cannes film festivals space. Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi will next be seen in ‘Tehran’ alongside John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej.

