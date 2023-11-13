Singer and music composer Armaan Malik, who recently got engaged to his long-time YouTuber girlfriend Aashna Shroff, is currently drooling over the success of his album ‘Only Just Begun.’ His latest offering has been released after a gap of nine long years, which was also his first album titled Armaan. The 28-year-old singer has musical genes since he belongs to a family of musicians.

Armaan’s father, Daboo Malik, composed music for Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, and his song Thoda Sa Pyaar Hua Hai, Thoda Hai Baaki, has been an iconic hit. His uncle, Anu Malik, needs no introduction, and Abu Malik was seen on Bigg Boss Season 13 for a few weeks. His brother Amaal Mallik is a music composer, and his cousin Aadar Malik is a musician and stand-up artist.

Armaan Malik shot to fame at a very young age as a child artist when he participated in a musical reality show. At the age of 10 – 12, he made his musical debut as a playback singer for Bhootnath and Taare Zameen Par. In this long journey, guess how much wealth he has accumulated with his hard-earned success! It is around 375 million. Yes, you read that right.

The Butta Bomma singer has earned over 37.5 crore net worth with his professional achievements. Check out to know about his five best individual achievements over the years.

Scholarship From Berklee College of Music, Boston

It was his earliest achievement, probably. In 2009, the young singer got a scholarship from the most prestigious musical institute in the world. He completed the degree with honors. He came back to India to establish himself as a singer.

Much-Awaited Debut Salman Khan

Armaan Malik shot to fame singing Main Hoon Hero Tera. The song acclaimed much recognition due to Salman Khan promoting it in his voice. However, his debut came much earlier with Bhaijaan, selecting one of his songs for his film Jai Ho. Armaan Malik won the Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer for Hero’s title track.

Featured On Billboard

Armaan Malik became the first Indian singer to be featured on Spotify Times Square Billboard in New York City for his English debut single ‘Control.’ He achieved this ft. at the age of 24. The song also trended at #1 on iTunes in India.

One of the Richest Singers

Armaan has been one of the richest singers in the country and probably the youngest, with 37.5 crore net worth at the age of 28. He reportedly charges a whopping 40 lakh plus for a concert and is rated among the top stars when it comes to the concert scenes. He probably belongs to the third bracket of singers after AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, charging 2 – 4 crore, and Neha Kakkar, Vishal-Shekhar, charging 50 – 70 lakh.

Armaanians Giving All The Love

Armaan Malik’s biggest achievement has been his fan club, Armaanians. His fans shower heaps of love and praise in whatever he does and achieves. So clearly, at 28, he indeed is a self-made superstar and an inspiration for others.

