Ananya Panday started her career with Student of the Year 2 by Karan Johar, and she is a popular face in the industry today. She recently flaunted her new hairstyle and now has dropped pictures in a Barbie core-inspired look. She had attended several IPL matches supporting Shah Rukh Khan’s team, Kolkata Knight Riders, aka KKR. Scroll below to take a look at Ananya.

Ananya is close friends with SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, and went to the matches to support KKR. Recently, Panday has been in the news because of her breakup with her alleged boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur. Although they never confirmed it themselves, there were hints everywhere, even when Ananya attended Koffee With Karan with Sara Ali Khan.

Recently, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to share her “freshly cut curtain bangs,” and needless to say, the actress garnered a lot of love and appreciation for her new look. On Sunday, Ananya posted pictures of her in a pink embellished short dress, looking like a Barbie doll. It featured a detailed structure in the front and a deep neckline that looked like a bow.

The corset-styled mini dress had several beads all over. The Liger actress sported black stilettos with her pink outfit, which had satin double bow detailing. For accessories, Ananya only opted for silver earrings and an anklet on one leg. The makeup stole the show and elevated the entire look.

For makeup, Ananya Panday went for a pink-themed one that matched her dress. She wore shiny pink eye shadow on her thinly kohled mascara-laden eyes. Panday wore sheer foundation for the base that looked like her natural skin and a gorgeous pink-shaded blush on the cheeks. Her eyebrows were well-defined, and Ananya sported a nude pink lip shade with some gloss over it for the lips.

The young actress kept her hair open and styled messily, finally completing her look. Ananya Panday captioned her post, “Starry night.” It received shoutouts from her mother, Bhavana Panday, and her friend, Maheep Kapoor. Besides them, her fans have also appreciated her look and shared nice compliments in the comments. Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2.

