Sudhanshu Pandey is a name that needs no introduction. Right from wooing us as the charming boy from the Band Of Boys to playing the baddie in Anupamaa’s life as Vanraj, the actor has been there and done all. The actor exclusively talked to us about his latest project as he plays Hulk in the Audible series Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom.

Here are a few excerpts from Koimoi’s exclusive conversation with Sudhanshu Pandey.

On Entering The Marvel Space!

Discussing how dubbing for a Hollywood action series in Hindi was not at all difficult, but it surely was different, the Anupamaa actor confessed, “I have also done dubbing for films in Hindi. Whenever there was something for dubbing on television, it was in Hindi. So, dubbing in Hindi is not a problem. But the nature of the character, the nature of the space is very, very different. It is a Marvel space. It is a superhero. Everything is very enhanced in terms of expressions. In terms of the background score, the execution is very different.”

Always Wanted To Be Like Hulk

The actor continued talking about how he loved playing Hulk and said, “I did something like this; that was so much fun. And I guess I had so much fun while I was recording it. You know, playing Hulk, and I could feel like it for those few hours. I could always feel like what I wanted to be. After seeing Hulk, I always wanted to be like Hulk. So, it gave me an opportunity to be that in front of the mic. And I tried my best. I hope it is liked by the people.”

Sudhanshu Pandey On Grabbing Marvel’s Wastelander: Doom

Sudhanshu admits that he got the opportunity to be a part of the audio series on Audible through a very dear friend Mantra. He narrates, “When I was approached for the role, I very gladly accepted it because it is something that I haven’t done in my life. You do dub for films and you do dub for other things and you record songs and you do all of that, but you don’t really perform on the mic. So, this was something very, very exciting that I thought I could do. And which is why I had very gladly accepted the offer.”

Dubbing For A Film VS Audio Series

When asked how different it was to manage dubbing for a live-action series on Audible since there is a vast difference between audio and visual dubbing, the actor pointed out the biggest difference and said, “See, one thing, once an actor, always an actor. When you act, you act, right? When you have to emote, you have to emote. The only difference that I would say here is that you can’t see the actor while performing. So, the whole onus is upon your voice. How you express through your voice in such a way that people who are listening to you or your voice can actually imagine, or they can actually have a visual running through their head when you’re performing. Right? It has to be that impactful, that powerful, that engaging. So, definitely, this one difference is very, very huge.”

Continuing discussing his experience recording this Audible series, the actor said, “It was the reason for my excitement that, you know, I will be on the mic, and I’ll have to really perform through my voice to express anger, emotion, laughter. That really got me going from the beginning.”

Is Sudhanshu Pandey A Marvel Fan? A Big Yes!

Sudhanshu Pandey admits being a huge Marvel fan because of his son and said, “Thanks to my kids, I’ve also become a very huge Marvel fan. I’ve loved watching Avengers and I’ve loved watching all those films like Hulk and all those heroes, Thor and everybody.”

More Love For Hulk!

The actor confessed he would have loved to play Hulk if there was an Indian reprisal of Marvel ever and admitted, “My favorite character has been Hulk from day one. I love the way he gets angry. He gets bigger, and then he starts smashing here and there. And all the bad guys. He grabs everyone and beats them up. You know, sometimes I feel that today in the world there is so much of, you know, war and terrorism and, you know, the negativity that somebody with a superpower of Hulk would come in so handy, you know, with these things, you know, you can go just smash these guys and wipe out all the evil from the planet, so Hulk has always been my favorite. I’ve always been able to relate to Hulk very well. And I’m so glad that I got to play Hulk.

Sudhanshu Pandey‘s kid is a huge Marvel fan, but the actor admitted he has not listened to the audio series yet. However, he was very excited that his father was a part of such a great series!

