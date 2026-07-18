Mahaprabhu Jagannath Box Office Day 1: Animation Film Opens Slow! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

The animation genre in India has always been a tough nut to crack. While Hollywood biggies effortlessly pull in multi-crore numbers with their animated releases, domestic projects usually struggle to get audiences into theaters. Interestingly, last year, the genre witnessed a historic shift when the mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha turned into a monumental success. However, the latest release in the same spiritual-animation space, Mahaprabhu Jagannath, has crashed and dropped the harsh reality of animation films at the Indian box office.

Despite hitting screens concurrently with the highly auspicious Rathyatra festival – a period when public devotion is at an absolute peak – the animation film has opened with very low and negligible numbers at the box office! Since the trailer of the film was really good, it is a bit heartbreaking not to see such films perform, despite them being a perfect treat to the young audience!

Mahaprabhu Jagannath Box Office Day 1

On its opening day, Friday, July 17, Mahaprabhu Jagannath failed to generate any sort of theatrical momentum, bringing only 2 lakh at the box office. To put this opening into perspective, Hombale Pictures’ massive mythological venture Mahavatar Narsimha opened to a strong 1.4 crore on its Day 1.

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When stacked against the previous giant of the animation genre, the Jagannath Swami story earned only 1.4% of Mahavatar Narsimha’s opening day numbers. The stark contrast proves that simply arriving during a major religious festival isn’t enough to replicate a historic box office run!

With a dismal 2-lakh start, Mahaprabhu Jagannath will require an unprecedented holdover the weekend across the Hindi and regional belts to bring something worth discussing. If it does, then it might challenge the 10th spot in the list of the highest-grossing animation films of Bollywood, and it would be something to look forward to for this first installment of the Sanatan Universe.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing animation films of Bollywood (India net collections).

Mahavatar Narsimha: 247.96 crore Hanuman: 5.38 crore Roadside Romeo: 4.54 crore Chhota Bheem And The Curse Of Damyaan: 4.05 crore Motu Patlu King Of Kings: 4.44 crore Chhota Bheem And The Throne Of Bali: 3.93 crore Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama: 3.91 crore Chhota Bheem Himalayan Adventure: 3.9 crore Jumbo: 2.52 crore Return Of Hanuman: 1.85 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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