Batwara 1947 Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Sunny Deol Does Not Even Cross Reach The Double Digit!

Batwara 1947 Worldwide Box Office Day 1: 2nd Lowest Overseas Post-COVID Opening For Sunny Deol! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

The opening-day box-office numbers for the big Independence Day clash have surprised everyone, as director Rajkumar Santoshi’s period drama Batwara 1947 hit a disastrous note on opening day itself! Starring Sunny Deol alongside Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi, the big-budget Partition saga has failed to cross the 10 crore mark globally!

Sunny Deol’s 2nd Lowest Post-COVID Overseas Film

The film was crushed under the unstoppable wave of Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. Sunny Deol’s film opened with a worldwide gross of 8.29 crore, registering only 1.5 crore overseas! In fact, this is Sunny Deol’s second-worst performance overseas, in the post-COVID era!

Batwara 1947 Worldwide Day 1 Box Office

On the opening day, August 14, Friday, Batwara 1947 earned a total of 8.29 crore worldwide. While Sunny Deol’s Border 2 and Gadar 2 recorded massive footfalls across North America, the UK, and Gulf markets, Batwara 1947 generated a negligible 1.5 crore gross collection overseas! This is the second lowest for him post-COVID, only better than Chup!

Check out the overseas opening of all Sunny Deol’s films at the box office post-COVID (Gross Collection).

Border 2: 7.78 crore Gadar 2: 6 crore Jaat: 2 crore Batwara 1947: 1.5 crore Chup: 50 lakh

With a worldwide gross of just 8.29 crore against a heavy 120 crore budget, Batwara 1947 faces a herculean task to perform. Unless the film sees an unexpected jump over the upcoming Saturday and Sunday, Sunny Deol’s partition drama is heading into a dangerous box office territory!

The only ray of hope for Sunny Deol‘s film is that it has opened on similar grounds as the other partition drama that arrived this year! Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga also opened at 1.5 crore gross collection overseas, and went ahead to cross the 90 crore mark worldwide! Hopefully, Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 follows the same route!

Batwara 1947 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office on the opening day.

India Net Collection: 5.75 crore

India Gross Collection: 6.79 crore

Budget: 120 crore

Budget Recovery: 4.7%

Overseas Gross Collection: 1.5 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 8.29 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Records: Emraan Hashmi Earns 201% Higher Than Entire Lifetime Total Of Awarapan + 3 Major Opening Records!

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