Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 26 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle will miss the 200 crore milestone in its worldwide run. The action-adventure comedy continues to earn on the lower end in its fourth week. It has achieved another milestone on day 26. Scroll below for the box office update!

To wrap up within 140 crore in India

The theatrical journey is in its last leg. Welcome To The Jungle has earned 137.12 crore net in India in 26 days. It collected 17 lakh on the fourth discounted Tuesday, witnessing a jump from 10 lakh collected on the previous day.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.21 crore

Week 2: 33.69 crore

Week 3: 6.8 crore

Day 22: 20 lakh

Day 23: 40 lakh

Day 24: 55 lakh

Day 25: 10 lakh

Day 26: 17 lakh

Total: 137.12 crore

How much has it earned overseas?

Welcome To The Jungle is the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 at the overseas box office. It has collected 33.36 crore gross in 26 days of its run. It slowed down since the arrival of Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4. It will now conclude its journey within the 35 crore mark.

Where does it stand worldwide?

At the worldwide box office, Ahmed Khan‘s directorial has touched the 195 crore milestone. The total collection stands at 195.16 crore gross. It is Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film at the global box office. The action-adventure comedy will miss the 200 crore club in its lifetime.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 26 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 137.12 crore

ROI: 9.69%

India gross: 161.80 crore

Overseas gross: 33.36 crore

Worldwide gross: 195.16 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the Welcome To The Jungle day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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