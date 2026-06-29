Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Top 10 Sales Of Akshay Kumar’s Post-COVID Career! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle has set the ticket windows on fire over its opening weekend. This proves that the love for big-budget ensemble comedies remains unparalleled amongst the audience. In a brilliant box office theatrical run, the film has hit the 1 million ticket sales jackpot on BookMyShow, closing its opening weekend with 1.19 million tickets sold.

This milestone firmly places the Ahmed Khan directorial right into the top 10 list of Akshay Kumar’s highest-selling movies in his post-pandemic career. The third installment of the Welcome franchise had a massive foundation to build.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office BMS Sales

Welcome To The Jungle crossed the 1 million mark effortlessly over its initial three days, setting the stage for a steady hold over the weekdays. Currently, it stands at number 7 in the list of the top 10 films of Akshay Kumar’s career on BMS.

While Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla rules the list with a staggering 3.38 million lifetime ticket sales, followed closely by the social drama OMG 2 at 3 million. What makes Welcome threequel’s entry at 1.19 million highly impressive is that it has breached the top 10 on the opening weekend itself.

With a strong word-of-mouth driving family audiences to theaters over the upcoming week, Welcome To The Jungle is on pace to easily cross the 1.5 million mark, eyeing a challenge to Kesari Chapter 2’s lifetime metric. All eyes are now on the crucial Monday test to see how well this comedy riot holds onto its screens.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-selling films, ranked as per BMS sales.

Bhooth Bangla: 3.38 Million OMG 2: 3 Million Housefull 5: 2.4 Million Jolly LLB 3: 2.04 Million Sky Force: 1.99 Million Kesari Chapter 2: 1.75 Million Welcome To The Jungle: 1.19 Million Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 866K Mission Raniganj: 730K Khel Khel Mein: 560K

Advertisement

Check out the day-wise collection of Welcome To The Jungle here.

Must Read: Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Shahid Kapoor Delivers 3rd Highest Grossing Rom-Com Post-COVID – Hits 3 Major Milestones!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News