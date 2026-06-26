Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Akshay Kumar’s Film Opens Huge! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Akshay Kumar has officially returned to the genre he rules best – comedy! After generating good pre-release buzz with its stellar star cast, Ahmed Khan’s ensemble Welcome To The Jungle has opened well at the box office. The early trends for Day 1 bring fantastic news for the comedy film as it registers a personal milestone for the actor!

Driven by strong franchise recall, the film completely dominated the ticket windows, particularly picking up momentum in afternoon and evening shows. The film kicked off its box office journey on Thursday with limited paid previews, bringing 3.8 crore to the table!

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1 Estimates

Welcome To The Jungle registered an opening of 20.8 – 22.3 crore at the box office, bringing 17 – 18.5 crore on Friday, day 1, June 26. Cumulatively with the 3.8 crore net collection from the paid previews, the comedy film might be the sixth biggest opening for Akshay Kumar!

On Friday, despite a relatively soft start in morning shows (around 10%), the film witnessed an excellent jump post-noon, and the occupancy jumped to 26% in the theaters, with 10,892 shows in India. Overseas, the film hit 6.5 crore, taking the worldwide opening close to 30 crore!

Check out the top 10 box office openings of Akshay Kumar’s career (India Net Collection).

Mission Mangal: 29.16 crore

Sooryavanshi: 26.29 crore

Gold: 25.25 crore

Housefull 5: 24.35 crore

Kesari: 21.06 crore

Welcome To The Jungle: 20.8 – 22.3 crore*

2.0 (Hindi): 20.25 crore

Singh Is Bliing: 20.67 crore

Housefull 4: 19.08 crore

Bhooth Bangla: 18.31 crore

Good Newwz: 17.56 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

All eyes are on how the word of mouth holds up for the film. If the families continue to turn out in large numbers for the film, Welcome To The Jungle is looking at a massive, highly successful first weekend at the box office.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Pre-Opening Records: Akshay Kumar Hits 2 Huge Milestones On BMS Before The First Day First Show!

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