Zach Cregger’s Weapons is a mystery horror movie that is ruling the cinemas in North America. It can achieve a similar success as Sinners, which was also produced by WB and is an original horror flick. The film had a decent production cost, and it has not only recovered that budget but is close to hitting break-even before its second weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The horror flick is Warner Bros Pictures‘ sixth film to earn over $40 million in its opening weekend. With this, WB became the first studio to produce six consecutive films with over $40 million in opening weekend collections. Three of these films, including Zach‘s horror flick, are originals.

Weapons’ worldwide box office collection after five days

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Weapons has been ruling at the #1 spot in the domestic box office chart. It collected $43.5 million on its opening weekend. In just five days, it crossed the $50 million mark in North America. The domestic cume stands at $55.49 million, and it is running in 3,202 theaters.

The film also performed well internationally on its opening weekend, collecting $36.5 million. In addition to the $55.49 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $91.99 million. It will hit $100 soon.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $55.4 million

International- $36.5 million

Worldwide – $91.9 million

Just $5 million away from breaking even!

According to reports, the movie was made on a budget of $38 million, and as per industry rule, it needs around $95 million to break even. Weapons has already raked in $91.9 million at the worldwide box office. Therefore, the film needs around $4 million more to break even. It will achieve that before hitting the second weekend. This shows that the film has strong legs at the box office and will succeed. Breaking even before its second weekend means Weapons has already covered its production and marketing costs, ensuring financial safety. From here on, most box office earnings will be profit, boosting its commercial value.

Such an early milestone reflects strong audience reception and word-of-mouth. It also strengthens the film’s legs for a more profitable theatrical run. The story centers on the baffling case of seventeen children from the same classroom who vanish simultaneously one night, seemingly abducted by an unseen force.

Weapons was released on August 8.

