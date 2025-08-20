Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR led War 2 is one of the biggest box office bombs of 2025 in Bollywood. The anticipation was huge, the advance bookings were good, but negative reviews spoiled the party. The YRF spy thriller has finally entered the 300 crore club today. Scroll below for the worldwide update in 6 days.

War 2 Domestic Box Office Collection

The graph is constantly witnessing a downward trend. In 6 days, War 2 has accumulated 197.50 crore net at the Indian box office. It should have crossed the 250 crore mark by now, but that’s far from the case. The pace is slowing down with each passing day, which is raising concerns over its huge budget of 325 crores.

War 2 is currently the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It is inches away from beating Housefull 5 (198.41 crores) and stealing the 4th spot.

How much has War 2 earned overseas?

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial has grossed 67 crores in 6 days of its overseas run. Today, it will surpass Sitaare Zameen Par (69.50 crores) and become the #4 Bollywood grosser of 2025 at the international box office.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Combining both the regions, the worldwide earnings of War 2 surge to 300.05 crores. Fans would be happy to hear that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer has officially entered the 300 crore club, the 4th Bollywood film of 2025 to achieve the milestone!

The spy thriller will soon beat Housefull 5 (304.12 crores) at the global box office and become the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 548.44 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores War 2: 300.05 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 275.85 crores

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary (6 days)

India net: 197.50 crores

India gross: 233.05 crores

Overseas gross: 67 crores

Worldwide gross: 300.05 crores

