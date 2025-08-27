War 2 may not be upto the mark, but it is still on a record-breaking spree at the box office. On Monday, it emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Now, within 24 hours, Hrithik Roshan has found his #3 Bollywood grosser at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for a detailed day 13 report!

War 2 Domestic Box Office Collection

Despite little competition, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial is showcasing limited growth in India. According to estimates, it has accumulated 235.96 crores in all languages in India. Despite the lukewarm word-of-mouth, the box office collection remains decent amid the mid-week blues.

Starting August 29, 2025, War 2 will face competition from Param Sundari. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is enjoying good pre-release buzz. It will be interesting to see its impact on the YRF spy thriller.

War 2 Worldwide Earnings

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer has earned 75.50 crores from the overseas circuits. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide earnings of War 2 surged to 353.84 crores.

With that, War 2 has surpassed the global lifetime of Fighter, which grossed 351.75 crores. It is now the third highest-grossing film of Hrithik Roshan at the worldwide box office.

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s top 5 worldwide grossers:

War (2019) – 466.82 crores Krrish 3 (2013) – 374 crores War 2 (2025) – 353.84 crores Fighter (2024) – 351.75 crores Bang Bang (2014) – 340 crores

Kaabil (209.50 crores) is now out of the top 5. Meanwhile, the next target is Krrish 3, which may be unlocked by the end of the third weekend.

War 2 Box Office Summary (13 days)

Budget: 325 crores

India net: 235.96 crores

India gross: 278.34 crores

Overseas gross: 75.5 crores

Worldwide gross: 353.84 crores

