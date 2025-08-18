Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer War 2 concluded its opening weekend on a good note. The collection remained better than any other Bollywood film of 2025 yet underwhelming, considering the high expectations. It witnessed a considerable drop on the first Monday. Scroll below for the day 4 early trends!

War 2 Box Office Day 3 Early Estimates

The word-of-mouth is mixed to negative, but the stakes are high given its massive budget of 325 crores. The need of the hour was to witness a drop of less than 50%. Unfortunately, that was not the case. As per early trends, War 2 earned around 8.50-9.50 crores on day 4. It witnessed a 70-73% drop compared to 32 crores earned on Sunday.

The overall collection in India will land around 184.50-185.50 crores after 4 days. It is now to be seen whether War 2 maintains its momentum or falls further in the trap of the mid-week blues. The 200 crore club should have ideally been unlocked today, but it may take another day or two.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of War 2 below:

Day 1: 52.5 crores

Day 2: 57.5 crores

Day 3: 34 crores

Day 4: 32 crores

Day 5: 8.50-9.50 crores (estimates)

Total: 184.50-185.50 crores

War 2 is now the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial surpassed the lifetime collection of Sitaare Zameen Par in only 4 days. Now, in only 24 hours, it has axed Raid 2 (179.3 crores) to become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. The next target is Housefull 5, which will be achieved soon too!

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 331.52 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 201.79 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores War 2 – 184.50-185.50 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

