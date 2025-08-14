Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 had to surrender to Rajinikanth’s supremacy as the opening day numbers clearly suggest that the Spy Universe lost the battle to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s biggie. In fact, the film might have missed surpassing the opening of its predecessor, War, as well! War earned 53.35 crore at the box office on the opening day!

Enters Top 10 Bollywood Openers!

While the final numbers are yet to arrive, the early estimates indicate that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR‘s film has pushed the previous Spy Universe film, Tiger 3, out of the top 10 Bollywood openers. Salman Khan’s film opened at 44.50 crore at the box office. Currently, it might have claimed the 8th spot in the list of the top 10 Bollywood openers, pushing Thugs Of Hindostan and Happy New Year, a spot lower!

War 2 Box Office Day 1 Early Estimate

As per the early estimate, War 2 earned 52 – 53 crore on the opening day, Thursday, August 14, bringing the biggest Bollywood opening of 2025. Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR surpassed the biggest opener of 2025, which is Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, that earned 33.10 crore at the box office!

War 2 Box Office Day 1 Occupancy!

On the opening day, War 2 registered a very poor occupancy of only 29.2% in the theaters. In fact, the film started on a very underwhelming note with an occupancy of 16.3% in the morning shows for the Hindi version, which jumped to 47% occupancy during the night, as per Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version of the film registered an occupancy of 42.4%, thanks to Jr NTR’s stardom. The night shows matched the Hindi version with an occupancy of 57.5% in Telugu. The official numbers for the Telugu version are awaited.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers at the box office (India Net Collections).

Jawan: 75 crore Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 72 crore Stree 2: 64.8 crore Animal: 63.8 crore Pathaan: 57 crore KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi): 53.95 crore War: 53.35 crore War 2: 52 – 53 crore* (estimated) Thugs Of Hindostan: 52.25 crore Happy New Year: 44.97 crore

