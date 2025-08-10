War 2 has commenced its advance booking in India, and the ticket window that should have been roaring with the commencement of the ticket sales is performing below expectations with the opening of the ticket bookings on the ticket booking app BookMyShow!

Very Low Per-Hour Sales On BMS!

The ticket sales for Ayan Mukerji’s Spy Universe biggie have started on a very low note on Sunday, August 10. In the last 8 hours, from 8 AM to 4 PM, the film has managed to register a ticket sale of only 21.5K on BMS.

War 2 Box Office BMS Pre-Sales

The pre-sales of tickets are currently at a very low pace. In the last 8 hours, War 2 has managed to sell only 26 tickets every single minute on an average leading to a ticket sale of 1.5K per hour! However, the bookings have escalated in the last hour from 3 – 4 PM and and sold almost 3K tickets.

Will It Enter Top 5 Ticket Pre-Sales?

It would be interesting to see if War 2 manages to enter the top 5 ticket pre-sales of 2025 for a Bollywood film. Currently, the fifth spot is owned by Sky Force which registered a ticket pre-sales of 148K. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s biggie has to surpass this number in the upcoming 4 days!

Check out the top 5 ticket pre-sales of Bollywood films of 2025 on BMS.

Chhaava: 777K Sikandar: 281K Housefull 5: 185K Saiyaara: 394.53K Sky Force: 148K

War 2 will be clashing at the box office against Rajinikanth’s Coolie which is also releasing in Hindi along with Tamil, and Telugu.

