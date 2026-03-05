Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Khaira’s family entertainer Viyaah Kartaare Da gets further impacted due to Holi festivities. There was limited growth in the collection, leading to only 30% of the budget recovery. But how is performing compared to the lead actor’s last release, Sarbala Ji? Scroll below for a detailed day 6 box office report!

Viyaah Kartaare Da Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Viyaah Kartaare Da garnered 51 lakh on day 6. It witnessed only a 12.5% jump compared to 40 lakh garnered on the previous day. The early reviews were mixed, and it is witnessing a lukewarm response, despite significant competition from only Bambukat 2.

The total box office collection in India comes to 3.01 crore net. Smeep Kang‘s directorial is reportedly mounted on a budget of 10 crore. Only 30% of the total cost has been recovered so far. It must pick up to cover the gap of almost 7 crore. Including GST, the gross total stands at 3.55 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 50 lakh

Day 2: 65 lakh

Day 3: 65 lakh

Day 4: 30 lakh

Day 5: 40 lakh

Day 6: 51 lakh

Total: 3.01 crore

Viyaah Kartaare Da vs Sarbala Ji Box Office (6-day comparison)

In 6 days of its box office run, Gippy Grewal’s last release, Sarbala Ji, had amassed 6.38 crore net in India. His 2026 outing alongside Nimrat Khaira has earned 53% less than his previous outing. Expectations were much higher, considering the star pull of the leading pair. But the Dharma Productions-backed film hasn’t picked up the required momentum yet.

Viyaah Kartaare Da Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 3.01 crore

Budget recovery: 30%

India gross: 3.55 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: 72% Budget Recovered, Bollywood’s 2nd Success In 2026 Loading!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News