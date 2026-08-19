After delivering a global hit earlier this year with Karuppu, actor Suriya returned to the big screen with Venky Atluri’s family drama Vishwanath And Sons. While the film enjoyed a promising weekend over the Independence Day release window, across the Tamil and Telugu belts, it has started experiencing a noticeable slowdown. In six days, the film stands at a net collection of 77 – 78 crore in India!
The romantic family entertainer has registered steady mid-week drops, leaving the film still a considerable distance away from reaching the success mark. It is mounted on a budget of 130 crore, and currently, the recovery seems a very long road!
Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 6 Estimates
As per the early trends on Day 6, Wednesday, August 19, Vishwanath And Sons earned in the range of 5 – 5.5 crore at the box office! Suriya‘s film recorded an average occupancy of 21%, approximately 5000 shows in India, generating modest footfalls in key metro regions like Chennai and Hyderabad.
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Mounted on an ambitious budget of 130 crore, the film has managed a 59% budget recovery so far with its 77.5 -78 crore net earnings. To be considered a clean commercial success at the domestic ticket windows, the film needs to cross its investment! This leaves the Suriya starrer 52.50 crore away from reaching the safe zone.
Despite the mid-week slowdown, Vishwanath And Sons comfortably occupies the third spot and might have to settle down for the same by the end of its theatrical run!
Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 at the box office (India Net Collection)
- Karuppu: 198.18 crore
- Jana Nayagan: 196.15 crore
- Vishwanath And Sons: 77.5 – 78 crore (6-day estimates)
- Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore
- DC: 56.76 crore
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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.
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