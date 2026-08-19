After delivering a global hit earlier this year with Karuppu, actor Suriya returned to the big screen with Venky Atluri’s family drama Vishwanath And Sons. While the film enjoyed a promising weekend over the Independence Day release window, across the Tamil and Telugu belts, it has started experiencing a noticeable slowdown. In six days, the film stands at a net collection of 77 – 78 crore in India!

The romantic family entertainer has registered steady mid-week drops, leaving the film still a considerable distance away from reaching the success mark. It is mounted on a budget of 130 crore, and currently, the recovery seems a very long road!

Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 6 Estimates

As per the early trends on Day 6, Wednesday, August 19, Vishwanath And Sons earned in the range of 5 – 5.5 crore at the box office! Suriya‘s film recorded an average occupancy of 21%, approximately 5000 shows in India, generating modest footfalls in key metro regions like Chennai and Hyderabad.