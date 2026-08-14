Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Fails To Beat Karuppu! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Tamil superstar Suriya has returned to the big screen with director Venky Atluri’s emotional family drama, Vishwanath And Sons. Co-starring Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon, the film hit theaters worldwide for the extended Independence Day weekend. It has registered a two-digit opening, crossing the 15 crore mark at the box office.

Suriya VS Suriya At The Box Office

Suriya has delivered yet another impressive double-digit debut, claiming a spot among the biggest Kollywood openers of 2026. However, it fell just short of surpassing his own previous action blockbuster, Karuppu, by a whisker! Interestingly, 2 out of the top 3 spots are now owned by Suriya!

Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, August 14, Friday, Vishwanath & Sons registered a collection of 15 – 15.2 crore. The film registered an occupancy of 42.2% on day 1 across more than 5000 shows! The film has pushed Dhanush’s Kara out of the top 5, with Kara registering an opening of 6.2 crore.

Suriya has comfortably claimed the third spot in the list of the top 5 openings of Tamil Cinema in 2026. At the same time, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan continues to sit at the absolute top with a monstrous 42.70 crore opening day collection!

Here are Kollywood’s top 5 openings of 2026 at the box office.

Jana Nayagan: 42.7 crore Karuppu: 15.5 crore Vishwanath And Sons: 15.15 crore* Parasakthi: 12.35 crore LIK: 6.85 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

With a solid 15+ crore opening and a healthy 42.2% occupancy, Vishwanath And Sons is aiming for a huge extended weekend run. As positive word-of-mouth spreads among family audiences, the film is expected to witness substantial growth over Saturday and Sunday, milking the Independence Day weekend to the fullest!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 BMS Sales: Emraan Hashmi Is Selling 209 Tickets Every Single Minute – Loading A Superb Friday Opening!

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