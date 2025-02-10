Ajith Kumar’s latest release, Vidaamuyarchi, witnessed a terrible Monday drop at the box office, with the film standing at an estimated total collection of 65.75 crore. This is a decent number despite the film not bringing impressive numbers on Monday!

The action thriller stars Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja, who support the film very strongly, pushing it towards the 100 crore mark in India. Meanwhile, the film has earned 111.95 crore worldwide in four days.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Day 5 Estimates

Vidaamuyarchi, as per the early trends, earned in the range of 3 – 3.5 crore on Monday, February 10. This is a huge drop of 76% from the previous day, which registered a collection of 12.5 crore.

Check out the five-day total of Ajith Kumar’s action thriller at the box office.

Day 1: 26 crore

Day 2: 10.25 crore

Day 3: 13.5 crore

Day 4: 12.5 crore

Day 5: 3.5 crore*

Total: 65.75 crore*

Disastrous Monday Drop

Interestingly, Vidaamuyarchi faced a terrible Monday drop with the 3 – 3.5 crore coming in. This is much higher than his last release Thunivu that registered a very minimum drop on the first Monday, scoring exceedingly well in the Monday test!

Thunivu, on the first Monday, earned 10.8 crore, which was a drop of only 9% from the first Sunday, which brought 11.9 crore at the box office. In fact, Ajith Kumar‘s other release post-COVID experienced a lower drop as compared to his latest release. Valimai earned 19.15 crore on the first Sunday and experienced a 75% drop at the box office, bringing 4.75 crore on the first Monday.

Hopefully, after a terrible drop, Vidaamuyarchi picks up pace and continues it over the week at the box office.

