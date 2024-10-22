Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video continues to mint moolah on the lower end at the Indian box office. After the humungous success of Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao was expected to deliver another blockbuster. Unfortunately, that was not the case, as the comedy-drama received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The good thing is that the budget has been recovered, which means the film isn’t really a flop. Scroll below as we decode the number game.

Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial was released on the occasion of Dussehra. The hilarious trailer convinced fans that the makers are creating great content. But that was not the case, as many found the storyline weak despite good star performances. The opening weekend was decent, but the downfall was inevitable in the first week.

Box Office Collection Day 11

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video minted 1.10 crores on day 11 in the domestic market. It witnessed a drop of 21% compared to 1.40 crores earned on the second Friday. The total box office collection stands at 34.64 crores in India.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown below:

Day 1: 5.71 crores

Day 2: 7.06 crores

Day 3: 6.40 crores

Day 4: 2.40 crores

Day 5: 2.15 crores

Day 6: 1.87 crores

Day 7: 1.70 crores

Day 8: 1.40 crores

Day 9: 2.25 crores

Day 10: 2.60 crores

Day 11: 1.10 crores

Total: 34.64 crores

Budget vs Box Office Collection

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is made on an estimated budget of 30 crores. This means the film has registered returns of 4.64 crores. When converted into profit percentage, Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimrii starrer has clocked ROI% of 15.46%. The comedy-drama may not have lived upto the expectations, but it is now a plus affair at the box office!

