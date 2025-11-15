Varanasi: Mahesh Babu & Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Lead SS Rajamouli's Next Magnum Opus

Ever since it was announced that SS Rajamouli is working on his next big film after RRR, fans were excited beyond imagination. The working title of the film was said to be Globe Trotter, but the new title of the film has been finally revealed in a grand event at Ramoji Film City.

Varanasi By SS Rajamouli!

The title for the next film by SS Rajamouli is Varanasi. The grand Globe Trotter Event finally unveiled India’s biggest announcement, revealing the title of the highly anticipated film Varanasi. The film’s teaser was showcased on a massive 130 ft x 100 ft screen.

Varanasi Starcast

For years, the collaboration between the visionary SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu had been a whispered dream, and this dream turned into an explosive reality at the Globe Trotter event at Ramoji Film City!

The excitement for the film was roaring ever since Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s poster for the film was dropped! Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce first look as Kumbha was much appreciated. If you haven’t stumbled across this stunning poster, have a look here.

Priyanka Chopra’s Comeback!

The film marks Priyanka Chopra‘s comeback to the Indian Cinema after The Sky Is Pink. She was supposed to be a part of Jee Le Zaraa, a film that was being planned with her along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. But that film never took off! Now, PCJ is all set to make her comeback as Mandakini, opposite Mahesh Babu!

Varanasi Release Date – Sankranti 2027

The final reveal of the Globe Trotter event was the release date of Varanasi. The film is supposed to hit the theaters on Sankranti 2027, cementing the next grand chapter of Indian cinema.

Helmed by visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli and backed by superstar Mahesh Babu’s unparalleled fan base, the event at Ramoji Film City turned into a spectacle with an expected turnout of over 50,000 fans. The event is reportedly one of the largest live fan gatherings in Indian entertainment, featuring a never-before-seen reveal created exclusively for a film announcement.

