Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s high-concept survival thriller Tu Yaa Main has hit a roadblock as it enters the first week. After a weekend that showed a glimmer of hope on Valentine’s Day, the film has faced the dreaded Monday, and the results are quite underwhelming. The Bejoy Nambiar directorial is currently struggling to keep its head above water.

The survival drama, despite a good word-of-mouth, is facing tough competition from Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo. In fact, it is also facing the heat of Mardaani 3, Border 2, and Dhurandhar, still going strong at the box office.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Day 4 Estimates

Tu Yaa Main witnessed a sharp decline on its first Monday. Early trends suggest that the footfalls have dropped significantly, leaving the film in a troubled position for the rest of the week. As per the early trends, the film earned 35 – 40 lakh on the first Monday, February 16.

Reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore, the film needs a miracle to reach the break-even point. With a total collection of just over 3 crore in four days, the film is yet to cover even 20% of its production cost from theatrical domestic earnings.

The survival drama, which features Shanaya as an influencer and Adarsh as a rapper trapped in a pool with a crocodile, is finding it difficult to attract audiences beyond the urban multiplexes.

If there is any silver lining for Shanaya Kapoor, it is that her second outing has already outperformed her debut. Her first film, the 2025 romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, was a box office washout, ending its theatrical run with a meager 1.77 crore in its lifetime.

Hopefully, the film picks up pace over the week to reach a respectable number owing to the good word-of-mouth!

