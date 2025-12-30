Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were expected to deliver the #1 romantic film of 2025. Unfortunately, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is facing immense competition at the ticket windows. There’s also no scope for growth as the screen count is also limited. Scroll below for the day 5 box office collection!

Crosses the 30 crore mark in India

According to estimates, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri added 2.50 crores net to the kitty on day 5. The makers had introduced the buy 1 get 1 offer in an attempt to attract footfall. However, Dhurandhar continues to dominate the ticket windows with the largest screen count. Besides, there’s also Avatar: Fire And Ash, which is performing well and has emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 31.24 crores net. Including taxes, the gross total has come to 36.86 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office collection (India net) here:

Day 1: 8.46 crores

Day 2: 6.03 crores

Day 3: 6.75 crores

Day 4: 7.50 crores

Day 5: 2.50 crores

Total: 31.24 crores

9th highest-grossing romantic film of 2025

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer is currently the 9th highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 in Bollywood. It has surpassed Dhadak 2, which earned 24.24 crores in its lifetime. The next target is to beat Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari (54.85 crores). It still needs 23.61 crores more in the kitty to achieve the feat.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing romantic films in Bollywood in 2025 (India net collection):

Saiyaara: 337.69 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 119.30 crores De De Pyaar De 2: 88.96 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 85.80 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 57.48 crores Metro In Dino: 56.3 crores Param Sundari: 54.85 crores Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: 31.24 crores Dhadak 2: 24.24 crores

Box Office Day 5 Summary

India net: 31.24 crores

India gross: 36.86 crores

