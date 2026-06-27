Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Overtakes Hoppers ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Toy Story 5 is rapidly moving towards the $400 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It has now surpassed the global haul of Hoppers to become the second-highest-grossing animated film of the year. It is now aiming for the global haul of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. However, it still needs a steady and strong performance at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far?

It has completed one week in cinemas and has continued to dominate at #1 in the box office charts. The latest Toy Story movie collected $12.5 million on its first Thursday at the North American box office. It is the 6th-biggest first Thursday non-opening day for an animation, with just a 1.1% drop from Wednesday despite losing PLF to Supergirl. It is the biggest first Thursday in franchise history. After seven days, the domestic total of the movie is $227.1 million. It is expected to cross $300 million in its second weekend.

Edges closer to the $400 million milestone worldwide

Toy Story 5 is already one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year, and this weekend it could not only cross $400 million but also the $500 million milestone worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, the film’s overseas collection is $152 million, and combined with the latest domestic gross, the worldwide collection has hit $379.2 million. It is the 6th highest-grossing film of the year in 7 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $227.2 million

International – $152.0 million

Worldwide – $379.2 million

Surpasses Hoppers & eyes The Super Mario Galaxy Movie next worldwide

Hoppers is also an original animated film by Disney-Pixar Studios. Despite positive reviews and word-of-mouth, the movie was not an epic hit. But it performed well in its theatrical run. Hoppers collected $372.01 million and became the 2nd-highest-grossing animated film of the year. Toy Story 5 has already surpassed that collection in seven days and emerged as this year’s second biggest animation.

Its next target is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and its $1 billion global total. The Toy Story movie would have to wait a few more weeks to beat that. It would have to hold strong at the box office to match The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s massive box-office total and become this year’s #1 animated film. It will also be facing Minions & Monsters this upcoming week. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

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