Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Set To Beat Kung Fu Panda(Photo Credit –Instagram/Prime Video)



Toy Story 5 is the biggest film currently in theaters. It has been collecting solid numbers at the box office. The film crossed the $200 million milestone in just 5 days at the North American box office. After achieving that solid domestic milestone, the movie is inching closer to beating Kung Fu Panda, another animated movie from a very successful franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

The latest Toy Story movie has posted solid numbers at the North American box office on its first Wednesday. It raked in a solid $14 million on its first Wednesday at the North American box office, recording the biggest one in the franchise. Overall, it is the 6th-biggest first Wednesday non-opening day for animations. The film dropped by 40.9% from its first discounted Tuesday. It crossed the $200 million milestone on Tuesday, and as of Wednesday, the film’s domestic total is $214.7 million.

Inches closer to beating Kung Fu Panda

For the uninitiated, Kung Fu Panda was released in 2008 and is the first film in the Kung Fu Panda series. It is also the highest-grossing installment in the Kung Fu Panda film franchise. According to Box Office Mojo, the DreamWorks animation collected $216.06 million at the North American box office in its lifetime, including the re-release. Toy Story 5 is now less than $3 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Kung Fu Panda.

Therefore, Toy Story 5 has surpassed all the Kung Fu Panda movies at the North American box office. It is on track to cross the $300 million milestone at the North American box office. It will also overtake the domestic haul of The Devil Wears Prada 2 before its second weekend.

More about the movie

Toy Story 5 is the 6th-highest-grossing movie of the year domestically after six days. It will climb higher on the box office chart and is expected to challenge The Super Mario Galaxy Movie‘s #1 rank domestically and globally. It is expected to remain at #1 in the box office rankings in North America in its second weekend as well. Internationally, the Toy Story movie franchise has grossed $152 million, and, in addition to the latest domestic total, the worldwide gross is $366.65 million. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Box office summary

Domestic – $214.7 million

International – $152.0 million

Worldwide – $366.7 million

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