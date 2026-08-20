Top 10 Most Profitable Bollywood Films Post-COVID: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Franchise Not Even In Top 5! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The post-COVID era at the Indian box office has fundamentally reshaped the definition of commercial success. Budgets, however, still play the most important role in deciding the returns on investment! While there have been films that have earned 1000 crores, their returns on investment do not reach the top-tier due to massive budgets! The same is evident in the list of the most profitable Bollywood films post-COVID, which includes big-budget, massy films like Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, but none of them make the top 5!

Mahavatar Narsimha – The Surprising Winner!

It has been almost 400 days, and Mahavatar Narsimha sits on the throne with a crown, unchallenged! Made on a modest budget of just 15 crore, this mythological animation film surprised everyone with a huge net collection of 247.96 crore, generating a net profit of 232.96 crore. The film registered 1553.07% return on investment – a benchmark that will remain untouched in post-COVID box office history for a long time!

Most Profitable Bollywood Films Post-COVID

While Mahavatar Narsimha is the most profitable Bollywood film post-COVID, the list has no major Bollywood biggie in the top 5, except for Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2. In fact, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, do not even make an entry till number 5!

Saiyaara’s Success Is Show Stealer!

Meanwhile, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has written history, turning into the fifth most profitable Bollywood film in this list! In fact, apart from them, it is Abhay Verma and Sharvari Munjya who also steal a spot in the top 10, being the four youngest of the stars in this list!

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Loses On Budget!

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar does not find a spot mainly due to its budget! While both films of the franchise zoom past 800 crore and 1000 crore respectively, their huge 225 crore budget stands as a barrier to their returns on investment.

Check out the top 10 most profitable Bollywood films post-COVID at the box office.

Film Budget (in crore) Collection (in crore) Profit (in crore) ROI% Verdict Mahavatar Narsimha 15 247.96 232.96 1553.07% Super Duper Hit The Kashmir Files 20 252.5 232.5 1162.50% Super Duper Hit Stree 2 60 627.5 567.5 945.83% Super Duper Hit The Kerala Story 30 238.27 208.27 694.23% Super Duper Hit Saiyaara 45 337.69 292.69 650.42% Super Duper Hit Gadar 2 75 525.5 450.5 600.67% Super Duper Hit Dhurandhar 2 225 1186.32 961.32 427.25% Super Duper Hit Chhaava 130 615.39 485.39 373.38% Super Duper Hit Dhurandhar 225 894.49 669.49 297.55% Super Hit Munjya 30 108 78 260.00% Super Duper Hit

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