The scenario of Pongal/Sankranthi 2023 seems to be repeating at the Indian box office for Nandamuri Balakrishna. His Bhagavanth Kesari is witnessing a similar trend just like his Veera Simha Reddy which was released in January. After a terrific start, it went down after Waltair Veerayya was released the next day. Similarly, Balakrishna’s latest release also faced a huge blow due to the arrival of Tiger Nageswara Rao. Here’s how both films performed yesterday!

In the month of January, we saw too many big films arriving in theatres. From Tollywood, Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya were released in theatres, while from Kollywood, Varisu and Thunivu made their way to cinema halls. Balayya’s film did take a flying start at the Indian box office but saw a considerable dent in business after the arrival of the Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja starrer the very next day.

A similar situation is happening now, but the only difference is, that Ravi Teja’s film hasn’t opened with impressive numbers this time. Yes, Tiger Nageswara Rao, despite enjoying good pre-release buzz, has recorded an average start at the Indian box office. As per early trends, the film has amassed just 9 crores on day 1 and that’s an alarming sign.

Released yesterday, Tiger Nageswara Rao has been receiving poor to average reviews from critics, and even audience word-of-mouth isn’t favorable. With already such an underwhelming start, the film might find it difficult to sustain on weekdays, and it will need to churn out maximum wealth during the opening weekend itself. Such reception has surely given a chance to Bhagavanth Kesari to shine at ticket windows.

Bhagavanth Kesari earned 17 crores on its opening day (Thursday), and with the arrival of Tiger Nageswara Rao yesterday, the screen count was chopped off. This, along with a regular working day factor, severely affected Balayya’s film on day 2 as a drop of over 50% has been recorded. Yes, as per estimates, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer earned 8 crores on Friday.

Today, Bhagavanth Kesari needs to hit at least the 12 crore mark, and if tomorrow, it comes close to the opening day number or goes beyond that, the film will have a chance to shine during weekdays. On the other hand, Tiger Nageswara Rao needs to do heavy lifting today by aiming for at least 13 to 14 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

