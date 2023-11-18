It has taken 6 days for Tiger 3 to cross the 200 crores mark. Of course, 5 days would have been ideal and 4 been good. However, the Diwali release meant that collections were impacted and then of course there were these two major cricket matches that halted its progress. That’s the reason why it couldn’t compete with Jawan or Pathaan, which is understandable. However, it could well have joined Gadar 2 and KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] in terms of being the third fastest ever by scoring a double century in 5 days.

Doing it in 6 days as well has made it join Baahubali: The Conclusion [Hindi] which had crossed the 200 crores mark in the same duration. Of course, then the film had gone on and on to cross the 500 crores mark and actually create the 500 Crore Club. Moreover, it had seen the conventional Friday release which meant it had a solid second weekend awaiting it.

In the case of Tiger 3, that advantage is completely lost as well since Friday was just a regular sixth day for it and in the name of the second weekend, it just has Saturday to contend with as Sunday would be tough.

Here is the list of all the Hindi releases that have entered the 200 Crore Club and the number of days it has taken them to reach there:

3 days – Jawan

4 days – Pathaan

5 days – Gadar 2

5 days – KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi]

6 days – Tiger 3, Baahubali: The Conclusion [Hindi]

7 days – Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Sultan

8 days – Dangal

9 days – PK, Dhoom: 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

10 days – Krrish 3, Padmaavat, Brahmastra

As can be seen, Tiger 3 has made faster progress than even Tiger Zinda Hai. Later had taken 7 days to enter the 200 Crore Club and Tiger 3 managed that in 6 days. Again, the former had the advantage of the Christmas season followed by the New Year holiday period, which is the best time for a film to arrive. In the case of Tiger 3, it’s going to be regular weekdays from here on right till its end of run with only a partial holiday of Guru Nanak Jayanti which is more than a week away on Monday, 27th November. As a result, even though it would be a little advantage, in terms of quantum it won’t make much difference to the final tally of Tiger 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

