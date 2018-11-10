Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Day 2 Drop VS Major Movies Of Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Day 2 Drop: After a record-breaking opening, the word-of-mouth seems taking a toll on Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan. The movie released on the 2nd day of Diwali, which is considered as a huge earning day for Bollywood.

Amidst the euphoria, Thugs Of Hindostan (TOH) witnessed a blockbuster start on day 1 by collecting 52.25 crores (including all versions). But now it looks like the negative reviews from audience and critics started affecting the performance as the movie collected in the range of 27-28 crores, which is a huge drop of 46-48% considering the opening.

When compared with Aamir’s other biggies, TOH is a showing a disappointing trend at the box office. His last major release Dangal, grown on its second day with 34.82 crores after taking an opening of 29.72 crores. PK which opened with 26.63 crores, jumped on the second day by collecting 30.34 crores. Despite mixed reviews, Dhoom 3 managed a good hold on day 2 with 33.25 crores after a huge opening of 36 crores. All-time blockbuster 3 Idiots too, sustained well on its second day with 11.64 crores after an opening day of 13 crores. Even the last Diwali release Secret Superstar, which had Aamir Khan’s extended cameo, showed an impressive jump of 9.30 crores on the second day after an opening of 4.80 crores.

Let’s take a look at how the other Khan’s biggies fared on day 2:

Salman Khan

Race 3– This Salman Khan starrer opened on the auspicious occasion of Eid and recorded 29.17 crores on opening day and despite the negative feedback, it picked up surprisingly with 38.14 crores on day 2.

Tiger Zinda Hai– Sequel of blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, the movie opened with the staggering figures of 34.10 crores and showed little growth on day 2 by collecting 35.30

Sultan– another Eid release, Sultan managed to rake whopping 36.54 crores on opening day and grown further by collecting 37.32 crores.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo– This movie still remains the highest opener for Salman as it collected 40.35 crores on its opening day. Due to mixed to negative reports, the movie dipped by 23% on day 2 and collected 31.03 crores.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan– After raking 27.25 crores on an opening day, the movie showed a solid jump due to positive reviews and collected 37.32 on day 2.

Shah Rukh Khan

Raees– Despite a clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, the movie opened tremendously by amassing 20.42 crores and grown further on its second day by collecting 26.30 crores.

Dilwale– Just like Raees, Dilwale too, faced a clash with Bajirao Matani but went on to collect 21.80 crores on opening day and stayed steady on the second day by raking 20.09 crores.

Happy New year– Heist comedy raked a whopping 44.97 crores (including all versions) on its opening day. It is the highest opening movie for Shah Rukh Khan. The movie showed a considerable drop of almost 30% by collecting 31.60 crores on the second day, due to mixed to negative word-of-mouth.

Chennai Express– This Rohit Shetty directorial opened on a record-breaking note with 33.10 crores on day 1 and showed a normal drop by collecting 28 crores on the second day.