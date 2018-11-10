Box Office: Badhaai Ho Is Super Strong Even In Week 4, Is Undeterred By Thugs Of Hindostan

There is no stopping Badhaai Ho. Even though Thugs of Hindostan has occupied 5000 odd screens at the box office and Badhaai Ho is running at just a handful of shows, patrons are continuing to flock theaters for the latter.

The film is still showing very good occupancy even in its fourth week and that can be evidenced from the fact that even till date the collections haven’t gone under the 1 crore mark on even a single day.

Even on Diwali [Wednesday], the film collected 1.25 crore when one would have expected almost negligible collections due to festivities. Then on Thursday it showed a rise again [1.35 crore] even though the screen count went down drastically and Thugs of Hindostan was busy creating records by going past the 50 crore mark. Then on Friday, which was a working day, even as Thugs of Hindostan saw a decline (though on strictly relative scale since otherwise the collections were still quite huge), Badhaai Ho jumped further to bring in 1.43 crore.

With this, the film has already collected 111.03 crore, which is mammoth indeed. The film has gone past the lifetime numbers of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety [109 crore]. The rate at which it is going currently, the Ayushmann Khurranna starrer is in a real chance to go past the 115 crore mark before the fourth weekend is through.

BLOCKBUSTER

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder