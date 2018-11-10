Thugs Of Hindostan’s 50 Crores + Day 1: 2.0, Zero Or Simmba – Better Contender To Break The Record?

Thugs Of Hindostan released and was trolled mercilessly on social media. But no one can take away the fact that it opened on an earth-shattering note. The opening day of 50.75 crores (Hindi) not just surpassed all the records but destroyed them. It also added 1.50 crores from the regional versions taking the total to 52.25 crores.

It seems a long time from now until this opening day record can be breached but 2018 has been full of surprises. If we’ve to consider the 3 biggies which are coming up, Zero, Simmba and 2.0 have the potential of taking a blockbuster start. But how big, let’s see about the positive sides of all 3.

Our of the three, for now Zero seems to be the most interesting one. Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming drama is all about celebrating one’s incompleteness. The trailer was recently launched and it received a positive response from all corners. From the single screen audience to the multiple people, Zero trailer has been loved by all. Shah Rukh Khan’s yet another hit at experimental character, Anushka’s brave gamble and Katrina Kaif being her hottest best, this has ingredients of a record breaking opener.

Next coming up is 2.0, a fantasy/drama starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is touted to be the most expensive film of India made in the budget of around 600 crores. Rajinikanth recently bravely claimed how people will support the film eventually when it’ll release and be proud of it. This statement clarifies how it can be a very good film. Trailer opened to a mix response and was questioned by many for the VFX. It could also turn to be huge on day 1.

Simmba, yes, we know is the most unusual choice of all three because it’s scale is not as big as the first two but it could surprise bigger than them. The explosion of Ranveer Singh, mass masala by Rohit Shetty and addition of the beautiful Sara Ali Khan, this could run riots in the single screens ensuring a blockbuster run at the box office. How well it opens depends on how amazing its trailer is. It’ll create the awareness and start garnering buzz for the film. Yes, it’ll find difficult because of Zero already running in theatres but that also depends on how much positive is the word of mouth for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

So, what do you guys feel, will any of the three be able to break the opening record set by Thugs Of Hindostan or we’ll have to wait for 2019? Vote your choice and share your opinion in the comments section below.