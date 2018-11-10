Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office: Where Will It Stand In The Top 3 Opening Weekend Of Aamir Khan’s Films?

After waiting for long, Aamir Khan’s much-awaited Thugs Of Hindostan has finally hit the screens on Thursday. It was expected to take a tremendous start, but the movie has exceeded all the expectations by doing something unthinkable. On the first day itself, the movie started its record-breaking journey by becoming the highest opener of the Bollywood.

Thugs Of Hindostan released on the 2nd day of Diwali which is considered as the biggest earning day as far as the box office is concerned and thus managed a splendid start of 52.25 crores (including Hindi, Tamil & Telugu version) and is looking forward to achieving more milestones in coming days. With Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir Khan is all set break his personal records including opening weekend collections.

Here are the Top 3 opening weekend collections of Aamir Khan:

Dhoom 3

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Dhoom 3 boasted of an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, Katrina Kaif & Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. Being a part of the successful franchise, there was enough hype for the movie. As expected, Dhoom 3 opened tremendously by collecting 36 crores on day 1 and made a total of 107 crores in its first weekend.

Dangal

Wrestling drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari, took an excellent start of 29.78 crores on opening day. Upon its release, the movie received highly positive reactions from audience and critics which helped for gaining momentum over the weekend. Dangal made 106.95 crores at the box office in an opening weekend.

PK

After the all-time blockbuster 3 Idiots, PK marked the second collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani & Aamir Khan. After an opening day of 26.63 crores, the movie collected 95.21 crores in its opening weekend.

In the above-mentioned movies, Dangal & PK were riding high on positive word-of-mouth, while Dhoom 3 received mixed reviews. In case of Thugs Of Hindostan, it’s a totally different scenario as it is said to be a complete let-down by audience and critics. As Thugs Of Hindostan enjoys a 4-day extended weekend, it will be interesting to see whether it would be able to surpass the Khan’s previous movies to emerge as a highest weekend grosser, despite the negative reviews.

Do you think that Thugs Of Hindostan will be Aamir Khan’s highest opening weekend grosser?