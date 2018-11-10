Thugs of Hindostan: Here’s Why Aamir Khan Finds Firangi To Be His Toughest Role!

Actor Aamir Khan, whose new film Thugs of Hindostan is getting mixed reactions, says that his role in the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial is one of the toughest that he did.

Aamir, who will co-host a show on BIG FM for a week, spoke at length about his challenging role in the latest release.

“It is one of the toughest roles I have taken up. Not only this, but this is a very unreliable character who can do anything at anytime especially for money, and this is entertaining and fun to watch,” he said in a statement.

Speaking about sharing space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the movie, he said, “It is the first time that we have shared a screen together. I am a huge fan of Amit Ji. Infact, I was so nervous for the first shot. It’s been like 30 years and I was really looking forward to work together. He is such a warm and generous person, and I loved working with him.”

The multi-talented actor has turned into BIG MJ of the Week and will be co-hosting a show in the evening time band.

Commenting on donning the role of a Radio Jockey for the first time, he shared, “I am really excited for this as my fans will get to see another side of mine.

“The role of a Radio Jockey seems very fascinating from the outside but it’s actually the opposite. It not only requires good communication skills but also requires a lot of hard work, research, perseverance and not to forget a good sense of humour. I really had an amazing time co-hosting the show with BIG MJ Dilip.”

Talking about his journey in the industry so far, he said that it was a “very wonderful experience.”

“I had never thought that I would stay this long in the industry considering the shelf life for actors which is usually 6-8 years.

“Moreover, I am happy about the fact that I have been able to form great relationships in the industry; I also understand my audience and have developed a kind of deep and non-tangible connection with them,” he said.

BIG MJ of the Week witnesses well-known personalities from the film industry becoming co-jocks and hosting a show with other MJs from the radio station.