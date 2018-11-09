Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: It’s A Drop, Not A Crash!

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: Amidst all the buzz and excitement, Thugs of Hindostan finally arrived in theaters. Although the trade experts suggested the thunderous response on the first day, this Aamir Khan’s magnum opus has done something unthinkable by exceeding the predictions by a substantial margin.

Thugs Of Hindostan clocked a massive figure of 52.25 crores (including all versions) on its opening day. Thus becoming an all-time highest opening movie in Bollywood by beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year (44.97 crores).

Despite such a huge start, there’s an alarming situation for the all those involved, as the reactions from the critics and audience are mostly mixed to negative. The disappointing feedback seems taking a toll on the performance of the movie from the second day itself, as the early trends suggest a decline in the collections from day 1. If early trends are anything to go by, the movie has collected in the range of 32-34 crores. Going by this figure, the 2-day total of the film could anywhere land between 82-84 crores.

It surely is a decline but a good number for those who were going by the word-of-mouth on social media. It’s festive season and advance is going good till the first weekend which will benefit the film. The real test for the film will start from Monday.

Thugs Of Hindostan, which released on 8th November 2018, is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Lloyd Owen in key roles. The movie traces back to the British era in India, depicting the fictional story of a struggle between Indian thugs and British invaders, set on a backdrop of the sea.

Thugs Of Hindostan which acquired the widest release for any Bollywood movie by releasing in 5000 screens across the country, got bashed by audience and netizens for its poor story, screenplay and disappointing performances by the cast.

Due to the Diwali festive season and hype, the movie opened to record-breaking response but it will be interesting to see that how it fares further, once the euphoria settles down.