Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Collections Day 1: Exceeds Expectations, Sets Record For Biggest Opening Day!

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Collections Day 1: Thugs of Hindostan has shattered all existing records when it comes to the biggest opening day ever. The film was always expected to go past the 40 crore mark and as was mentioned in the prediction column, 45 crore seemed possible and 50 crore would have been simply exemplary.

Well, this is what happened as 52.25 crore came in for the Vijay Krishna Acharya directed affair. These numbers are truly fabulous as it is also the highest number ever collected on a single day, including Sunday which is typically the biggest ever for a new release.

Prior to Thugs of Hindostan, only three films (either made or released in Hindi) had managed to breach the 40 crore mark. Collections of each of these have been easily surpassed by the Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif starrer:

Happy New Year – 44.97 crore (including Tamil and Telugu)

Baahubali 2 [Hindi] – 41 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crore

For Yash Raj Films, this is a huge record indeed and now it is all about sustenance from this point on. The film benefits from a four day weekend, though all of that pretty much comes into account if the collections do not see a drastic dip from here. The reviews for the film haven’t been flattering and early word of mouth from the audience also doesn’t promise much. However, while that is primarily from urban parts of the country, especially on social media, it has to be still ascertained how the interiors are reacting to the film.

Collections today would give a good idea around where is the film heading. Dip is inevitable since today is a working day and yesterday was super huge. However if the numbers are around the 30 crore mark then even that would be huge because in 2018 only one film, Sanju, had an opening day in the 30s [34.74 crore] and Thugs of Hindostan is in a chance to score somewhere around that on its second day.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder