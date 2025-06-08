Kamal Haasan led gangster action drama Thug Life was released in theatres worldwide on June 5, 2025. It was expected to be the next big thing in Kollywood but is unfortunately crashing at the box office due to the negative reviews. Scroll below for the latest updates on day 3.

How much has Thug Life earned on day 3 in India?

Mani Ratnam’s directorial made an underwhelming opening at the domestic box office, garnering only 15.50 crores. The box office collections witnessed over 50% drop due to negative word-of-mouth. In 3 days, Thug Life accumulated 30.15 crore net in India. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 35.57 crores.

Thug Life Worldwide Box Office Collection

The situation isn’t very favorable at the overseas box office either. In the last 72 hours, Kamal Haasan starrer has raked in only 27 crore gross* internationally. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide earnings stand at 62.57 crore gross.

But there’s good news – Thug Life is already the 7th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 worldwide. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Kudumbasthan, Maaman, and Madha Gaja Raja.

Check out the top 10 Tamil grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Good Bad Ugly: 247.42 crores Dragon: 154 crores Vidaamyurachi: 136.41 crores Retro: 97.44 crores Tourist Family: 87.93 crores* Veera Dheera Sooran: 66.39 crores Thug Life: 62.57 crores* Madha Gaja Raja: 57.46 crores Maaman: 44.18 crores* Kudumbasthan: 27.71 crores

The next target is Veera Dheera Sooran. Kamal Haasan’s film is only 3.81 crore away from stealing the #6 spot from Vikram starrer. Post that, it will be a race against Tourist Family for its official entry into the top 5 Kollywood grosser of 2025 worldwide.

Thug Life Box Office Summary

Budget: 200 crores

India net collection: 30.15 crores

Budget Recovery: 15%

India gross collection: 35.57 crores

Overseas collection: 27 crores*

Worldwide collection: 62.57 crore

*estimates, official figures awaited.

