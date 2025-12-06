Prabhas has collaborated with director Maruthi for the romantic horror-comedy, The Raja Saab. The Telugu film co-starring Sanjay Dutt is slated to hit theatres worldwide on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti. Although there’s still a month to go, it has already begun its box office journey by creating history in North America premiere pre-sales. Scroll below for the exciting update!

The Raja Saab North America Box Office Premiere Pre-Sales (34 days to go)

As per Venky Box Office, Prabhas starrer has registered pre-sales worth $62K in the US, as of 9 AM on December 5, 2025. It has sold over 2K tickets from 620 shows across 197 locations. The total sales in North America have surged to $63K.

Creates history with premiere pre-sales!

The Raja Saab has made a historic start at the North American box office. It is the first-ever Indian film to cross $50K in advance booking 35 days before the big release. The buzz is fantastic, and we’re all well aware of Prabhas’ star pull in the overseas circuit. One can expect nothing but a storm in the coming days, which will likely lead to a record-breaking spree.

Will Prabhas dominate the top 5 Tollywood pre-sales in North America, again?

We’ve previously seen movies like RRR and Pushpa 2 shine bright at the North American box office. As far as the top 5 Tollywood premieres are concerned, Prabhas dominated the list with two entries – Kalki 2898 AD ($3.9 million) and Salaar ($2.6 million).

However, earlier this year, They Call Him OG pushed Salaar out of the top 5. The Raja Saab will need to earn over $2.85 million to beat Devara and find a spot on the list. With that, Prabhas could regain his dominance.

Take a look at the top 5 Tollywood premieres at the North American box office:

Kalki 2898 AD – $3.9 million RRR – $3.5 million Pushpa 2 – $3.34 million They Call Him OG – $3.13 million Devara – $2.85 million

More about The Raja Saab

The ensemble cast features Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. It is directed by Maruthi and produced under the banner of People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Its music will be composed by Thaman S.

