Liam Neeson’s new comedy action film The Naked Gun has reached a crucial point in its theatrical run. Sharing screen space with Pamela Anderson, the movie is looking like only a few hours away from crossing the $100 million mark worldwide. The film’s journey has been impressive, especially when considering its $42 million budget and the crowded Hollywood market it had to face since its release on July 16.

The Naked Gun’s Box Office Drop in the Sixth Weekend

The Naked Gun is a remake of the original The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! and has managed to hold its ground for almost two months. At present, it stands only a few thousand dollars shy of hitting $100 million globally. Among live-action comedies this year, it is second only to Lindsay Lohan’s Freakier Friday, which is still drawing audiences in theatres.

The team behind The Naked Gun might have hoped that the $100 million barrier would have been crossed last weekend itself. However, that anticipation was cut short by a sharp decline in box office numbers. The fifth weekend brought in more than $1.8 million, but the sixth weekend showed a steep fall with only about $500,000, a 70% drop, per Box Office Mojo.

The Naked Gun Box Office Summary

North America – $52.2 million

International – $47 million

Worldwide – $99.2 million

The Naked Gun’s Theatre Count Shrinks in North America

Another factor behind the slowdown is the sharp fall in theatre count. From 1,744 screens in North America, The Naked Gun is now playing in only about 900. Despite that, the movie has already turned a profit, the total $100 million threshold has become the new target. Internationally, the movie still needs to cross $50 million, but signs suggest that target is also likely to be met soon.

A Career Milestone for Liam Neeson

For Liam Neeson, The Naked Gun carries more weight than simply being a comedy action project. At this stage of his career, adding another $100 million title would stand alongside his earlier triumphs. His most recognized works remain the Taken series and Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List, all of which crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office. The Naked Gun, with its blend of humor and action, will add a different shade to his career highlights.

With only a few thousand dollars left to reach the milestone, patience is running thin, but the outcome is almost certain. For Neeson and the team, the success is already in place, yet the round number of $100 million remains the figure that will define this run.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth Worldwide Box Office: Inches Closer To Beating The Highest-Grossing Guardians Of The Galaxy Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News